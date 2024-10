Dodson recorded 10 tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Monday's defeat against Detroit.

Dodson led the Seahawks in stops in the contest, tying the season-high mark he established Week 1. The linebacker dealt with a shoulder issue during part of the practice week but didn't carry an injury designation into Monday. Dodson has logged every defensive snap in three of Seattle's four games so far this season and has 23 total stops.