Tyrel Dodson News: Totals 10 tackles on Thanksgiving

Dodson accumulated 10 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's Week 13 loss to Green Bay.

Dodson played every one of Miami's defensive snaps in the contest, the eighth time he's done that this season. The veteran linebacker paced the Dolphins in tackles and registered double-digit stops for the third time on the campaign. Dodson is up to 71 tackles through nine games, putting him three away from the career-high 74 stops he recorded in 2023 with Buffalo.