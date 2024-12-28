Fantasy Football
Tyrell Shavers

Tyrell Shavers News: Gets elevated

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 28, 2024

The Bills elevated Shavers to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets.

Shavers will be elevated for the third time this season and first time since Week 10. The pass catcher will provide depth at wide receiver behind Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel (ribs). He has seen the field for 22 offensive snaps across two games and has yet to see a target.

Tyrell Shavers
Buffalo Bills
