Tyrell Shavers headshot

Tyrell Shavers News: Remaining in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

The Bills signed Shavers to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Shavers made a solid impression during Buffalo's training camp, but ultimately fell short of making the 53-man roster. He spent the entire 2024 campaign on the practice squad and was elevated for three regular-season games, with his lone catch going for a 69-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 17. Shavers will be on the Bills' 90-man roster at the start of the new league year and will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Tyrell Shavers
Buffalo Bills
