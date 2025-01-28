Tyrell Shavers News: Remaining in Buffalo

The Bills signed Shavers to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Shavers made a solid impression during Buffalo's training camp, but ultimately fell short of making the 53-man roster. He spent the entire 2024 campaign on the practice squad and was elevated for three regular-season games, with his lone catch going for a 69-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 17. Shavers will be on the Bills' 90-man roster at the start of the new league year and will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.