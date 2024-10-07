Tyrell Shavers News: Returns to practice squad
Shavers reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Shavers was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, failing to record any stats while playing 16 offensive snaps and eight snaps with the special-teams unit. If Khalil Shakir (ankle) remains unavailable in Week 6, Shavers could be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Jets on Monday Night Football.
Tyrell Shavers
Free Agent