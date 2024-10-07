Fantasy Football
Tyrell Shavers News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Shavers reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Shavers was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, failing to record any stats while playing 16 offensive snaps and eight snaps with the special-teams unit. If Khalil Shakir (ankle) remains unavailable in Week 6, Shavers could be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Jets on Monday Night Football.

