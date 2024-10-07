Tyrell Shavers News: Returns to practice squad

Shavers reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Shavers was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, failing to record any stats while playing 16 offensive snaps and eight snaps with the special-teams unit. If Khalil Shakir (ankle) remains unavailable in Week 6, Shavers could be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Jets on Monday Night Football.