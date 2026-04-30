Tyren Montgomery News: Signs with Tennessee
Montgomery signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The John Carroll product enjoyed a big season in 2025, recording 119 catches for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns. Now, he'll get his NFL shot with Tennessee.
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