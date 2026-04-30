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Tyren Montgomery News: Signs with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Montgomery signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The John Carroll product enjoyed a big season in 2025, recording 119 catches for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns. Now, he'll get his NFL shot with Tennessee.

Tyren Montgomery
Tennessee Titans
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