Tyrice Knight News: Fumble recovery in win
Knight recorded four total tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.
Knight made his biggest impact in the third quarter, recovering a fumble from running back Breece Hall, which was forced by teammate Julian Love. Through 11 games in 2024, the linebacker has compiled 46 total tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also recovering a fumble.
