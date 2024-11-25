Tyrice Knight News: Makes nine stops in win
Knight recorded nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.
The inside linebacker also played on at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps for the second game in a row since taking over the starting role following the departure of Tyrel Dodson. Knight has 19 tackles (nine solo) over those two games. The 2024 fourth-round pick appears entrenched as the starter going into a Week 13 matchup with the Jets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now