Tyrice Knight News: Makes nine stops in win

Knight recorded nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

The inside linebacker also played on at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps for the second game in a row since taking over the starting role following the departure of Tyrel Dodson. Knight has 19 tackles (nine solo) over those two games. The 2024 fourth-round pick appears entrenched as the starter going into a Week 13 matchup with the Jets.