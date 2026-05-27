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Tyrice Knight News: Spotted at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 1:09pm

Knight (concussion) was spotted participating in Seattle's OTAs on Tuesday, Lindsey Wasson of HJNews.com reports.

Knight sustained a concussion during the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots, but he's now cleared protocol and returned to the field. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, the UTEP product tallied 57 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He'll likely operate as Seattle's top reserve inside linebacker during the 2026 season.

Tyrice Knight
Seattle Seahawks
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