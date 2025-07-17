Tyrion Davis-Price News: Waived by Tennessee

Davis-Price was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Tennessee signed running back Jordan Mims in a corresponding move. Assuming Davis-Price passes through waivers unclaimed, the 24-year-old running back would be free to sign with any team. Since being drafted in the third round by the 49ers in 2022, Davis-Price has notched 43 carries for 127 yards in his NFL career, while failing to record a regular-season reception or touchdown.