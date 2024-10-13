Fantasy Football
Tyrique Stevenson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Stevenson (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Stevenson's absence was fully expected, as he was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice before sitting out Friday's session entirely. With the Bears on bye Week 7, Stevenson will have some extended time to recover from the calf issue before potentially returning to action for Chicago's Oct. 27 game in Washington in Week 8.

Tyrique Stevenson
Chicago Bears
