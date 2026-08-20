Tyrique Stevenson Injury: Practices Thursday
Stevenson (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday following a week-long absence, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The cornerback has been dealing with the injury since exiting practice Aug. 11. In his return Thursday, Stevenson was able to take limited reps against the Bengals' receivers during a joint session. Stevenson is a projected starter at cornerback across from Jaylon Johnson.
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