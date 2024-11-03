Tyrique Stevenson News: Poor reaction to benching

Stevenson pulled himself out of practice Wednesday when he was informed of his benching for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after his actions late in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Commanders, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Stevenson is still expected to be rotated in for Sunday's game, though Terell Smith will likely serve as one of the Bears' starting cornerbacks opposite Jaylon Johnson. His move to the bench for Week 9 comes after Stevenson was seen making celebratory gestures toward Washington fans prior to the final snap of last week's loss, resulting in him being out of position defensively before he tipped the ball in the air on quarterback Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary attempt, which landed in the arms of wideout Noah Brown for a game-winning touchdown for the Commanders. Stevenson is still expected to reclaim his starting role in Week 10 against the Patriots.