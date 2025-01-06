Fantasy Football
Tyrique Stevenson News: Slight regression in second year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Stevenson posted eight tackles in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Stevenson played in 16 games and ended the season with 78 tackles and two interceptions. Those numbers were down slightly from the cornerback's rookie season, when he tallied 86 tackles and four picks. Regardless, Stevenson has established a solid IDP scoring floor, as he enters the final two years of his rookie deal with the Bears.

