Fields was inactive for Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins, and Taylor lasted only two series in the contest because of a groin injury before being replaced by rookie Brady Cook. In terms of the Jets' QB plans for a Week 15 game against the Jaguars, Glenn indicated Monday that the team will "have to see what guys are healthy enough to go out there and give us a chance to win." The team's signal-caller situation likely won't gain any clarity until at least Wednesday, when the Jets' next practice\/injury report is posted.