Taylor previously relieved Fields during New York's loss to the Panthers in Week 7 and then appeared set to take over as the team's starter Week 8, but a knee contusion suffered versus Carolina derailed that opportunity. However, Fields' continued struggles as a passer now pave the way for Taylor to take over under center Week 12. With Garrett Wilson (knee) on IR, it will also be a challenge for Taylor to rack up notable production through the air, though improving upon Fields' average of 139.9 passing yards per game is a more than reasonable target. Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie and Tyler Johnson will operate as Taylor's top wideouts versus Baltimore on Sunday.