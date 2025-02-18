Tyrod Taylor News: Makes just two appearances

Taylor appeared in two regular-season games for the Jets in 2024, completing 17 of 22 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing three times for 13 yards.

Taylor remained on the sidelines for the vast majority of the season, operating as Aaron Rodgers' backup. The latter remained healthy enough to start all 17 regular-season games for the Jets, leading to little opportunity for Taylor. The Virginia Tech product is under contract for next season, and assuming he remains with the Jets, will likely be competing for a backup job again to whoever the team brings in to start, assuming they follow through with releasing Rodgers later in the spring.