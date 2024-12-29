Tyrod Taylor News: Mops up in lopsided loss

Taylor completed 11 of 14 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills. He also threw a two-point conversion while playing the fourth quarter.

Taylor entered the game with the Jets trailing 40-0 in the fourth quarter and at least managed to deliver a modicum of respectability to the final stat line with two touchdown passes in as many drives. He connected with Garrett Wilson for a nine-yard score, then found Tyler Conklin for the two-point conversion before adding a 20-yard touchdown pass to Conklin. Rodgers is expected to start as usual against the Dolphins in Week 18, relegating Taylor back to the bench.