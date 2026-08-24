Tyron Herring headshot

Tyron Herring Injury: Reaches injury settlement with Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 3:25pm

Herring (undisclosed) was waived by the Browns from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday.

The move means Herring will be eligible to sign and play with a team once he has fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The Delaware product did not see regular-season action in his rookie year after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May 2025.

Tyron Herring
 Free Agent
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