Tyron Herring Injury: Reaches injury settlement with Browns
Herring (undisclosed) was waived by the Browns from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday.
The move means Herring will be eligible to sign and play with a team once he has fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The Delaware product did not see regular-season action in his rookie year after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May 2025.
Tyron Herring
Free Agent
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