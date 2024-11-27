Tyron Smith Injury: Candidate for IR

Coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Smith is still getting tests on the neck injury he sustained in Week 10 at Arizona, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Smith already sat out the Jets' last game before their bye in Week 12, and it seems likely at this point he's going to miss more time as he tends to his neck issue. Until he can play again, rookie first-rounder Olu Fashanu figures to continue to start at tackle in Smith's place.