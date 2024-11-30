Tyron Smith Injury: Placed on IR due to neck injury

The Jets placed Smith on injured reserve Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Smith suffered a neck injury in Week 10 against the Cardinals, and he has missed the Jets' last two games as a result. He'll be forced to miss the next four games and is eligible to return for Week 17 against the Bills on Sunday, though Rich Cimini of ESPN.com posits that Smith is likely done for the rest of the 2024 regular season. Smith signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Cowboys, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.