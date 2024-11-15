Tyron Smith Injury: Ruled out for Week 11
Smith (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Smith's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the 33-year-old offensive lineman was unable to practice all week after sustaining a neck injury in the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Expect 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside in Week 11 while Smith is sidelined.
