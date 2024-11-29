Tyron Smith Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Smith (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Smith underwent an MRI on his neck following the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. He has been unable to practice since the injury, and head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that the injury is severe enough for Smith to be considered a candidate to go on injured reserve, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. Olu Fashanu will continue to start at left tackle due to Smith's injury.