Tyron Smith Injury: Undergoing MRI
Smith will get an MRI exam for the neck injury he sustained during Sunday's game at Arizona, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was forced out of the Jets' contest in Week 10 early by the injury, and now doctors are trying to determine the precise severity of the issue. The team will likely have an update on his status by the time they release their first official practice report of the week Wednesday.
