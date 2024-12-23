Tyrone Tracy Injury: Aggravates ankle injury
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Tracy aggravated an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Tracy gained 26 yards on only seven carries versus Atlanta on Sunday, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective by securing all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. He entered the contest with a questionable designation due to an ankle issue and evidently aggravated the injury during the blowout loss. If Tracy winds up sitting out a Week 17 contest against the Colts for a Giants squad that is playing for nothing but pride and draft position, Devin Singletary would step back into the starting role in the backfield.
