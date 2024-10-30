Tyrone Tracy Injury: Deemed non-participant in practice

Tracy (concussion) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Tracy was spotted working off to the side with the training staff during the media-access portion of practice, which at least hints at some progress through concussion protocol just two days after suffering the injury. He nonetheless faces an uphill battle to be ready for Sunday's game against Washington, just six days after being concussed late in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to Pittsburgh. Prior to the injury, Tracy took 21 touches for 150 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Singletary finished the night with four touches for 23 yards.