Tracy practiced Friday for the first time since dislocating his right shoulder Week 3 against the Chiefs, with head coach Brian Daboll noting that the running back is "a lot better," per Salomone. Considering his listing ahead of Week 5 action, however, Tracy isn't a serious candidate to play. Assuming Tracy is confirmed to be inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Giants again will turn to rookie Cam Skattebo to lead the backfield, with Devin Singletary available for any backfield reps that linger.