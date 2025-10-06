Tracy returned to practice last Friday and appears to be nearing a return after missing the Giants' past two contests following his shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Chiefs. During his absence, Cam Skattebo has started each of the last two games and has totaled 40-138-0 rushing and 8-56-0 on nine targets out of the backfield. He lost a critical fumble at the goal line in Sunday's loss to the Saints and hasn't shown enough to slam the door on Tracy regaining his role as the team's RB1 upon his return.