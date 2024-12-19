Tyrone Tracy Injury: Limited again Thursday

Tracy (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy has kicked off Week 16 prep with back-to-back capped sessions due to an ankle issue, giving him only more chance to log a full practice in advance of the weekend. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he's given a designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta. Since the Giants' Week 11 bye, Tracy has averaged 14.0 touches for 63.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two rushing TDs over the last four contests.