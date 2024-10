Tracy is considered questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy had 9 carries for 35 yards compared to Devin Singletary's one rush for seven yards prior to exiting. However, was shaken up late in the first half, and his return is questionable as a result. Singletary would presumably take on RB1 responsibilities should Tracy be unable to return.