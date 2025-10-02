Tracy has yet to resume practicing since dislocated his right shoulder in the Giants' 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 21. With reports suggesting that Tracy will need 2-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery from the injury, he's on track to miss a second straight game Sunday in New Orleans, though the running back could have a shot at playing in the Giants' Week 6 matchup with the Eagles next Thursday. Tracy's upcoming absence this weekend should once again clear the way for rookie Cam Skattebo to take on a leading role out of the backfield.