Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 11:38am

Tracy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, which is clouding his status for Week 16 action. The Giants kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his availability, or lack thereof, will be known before the early slate of games. Devin Singletary would be poised to lead New York's backfield if Tracy is inactive, with Eric Gray also available for any RB reps that linger.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now