Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy Injury: Unable to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 4:12pm

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Tracy (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's informal practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants won't release their initial Week 17 injury report until Wednesday, but the team opted to hold its first practice of the week Tuesday rather than holding a session on Christmas Day. As such, Tracy is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week, which isn't especially surprising after Daboll revealed that the running back aggravated an ankle injury in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons. The Giants will see what Tracy is able to do on the field at practices Thursday and Friday before gauging his availability for this Sunday's game against the Colts.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now