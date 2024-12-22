Tyrone Tracy News: Catches short TD in loss

Tracy carried the ball seven times for 26 yards and caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons.

He couldn't get much going on the ground, but Tracy was on the other end of Drew Lock's first TD pass of the season, a two-yard toss early in the second quarter that saw the rookie RB make a leaping catch at the back of the end zone and get both feet down in bounds. Lock was otherwise a disaster, throwing two pick-sixes among his three giveaways, and the Giants' offense couldn't get anything else going. Tracy remains firmly atop the backfield depth chart for New York heading into a Week 17 clash with Indianapolis, but what fantasy upside he offers will likely continue to come through the air.