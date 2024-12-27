Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tracy (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tracy didn't practice Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned Friday as a limited participant and apparently showed enough to be cleared for Week 17. He's been playing through the ankle injury for a few weeks now, including in last Sunday's loss to Atlanta when he aggravated the ankle while finishing with 11 touches for 69 yards and a TD.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now