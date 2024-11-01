Tyrone Tracy News: Clears concussion protocol

Tracy cleared concussion protocol Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site.

It's one of the faster recoveries we've seen from a concussion, with Tracy passing through the entire protocol just four days after entering it during the fourth quarter of Monday's 26-18 loss to the Steelers. He took 21 touches for 150 yards and a touchdown prior to his early exit, working as the Giants' lead back for a fourth straight week, including two games in a row that Devin Singletary also played.