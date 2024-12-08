Tyrone Tracy News: Gets into end zone in loss

Tracy carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught five of 10 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints.

The rookie running back punched in a one-yard score late in the fourth quarter, giving Tracy his fifth rushing TD in the last eight games. Over that stretch, he's amassed 680 scrimmage yards while solidifying spot at the top of the Giants' backfield depth chart. Tracy faces a tough matchup on the ground in Week 15 against the Ravens.