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Tyrone Tracy News: Just two touches in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:39pm

Tracy carried the ball twice for five yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason loss to the Vikings. He failed to catch his only target.

The Giants' starters on offense played just two possessions in their preseason opener, but the backfield ended up being a three-way committee as Tracy, Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary all mixed in. Tracy wound up having the worst day of the trio, as Skattebo managed 19 yards on four carries while Singletary also had four touches, including a 40-yard reception from Jameis Winston on a 3rd-and-23 early in the second quarter that helped set up New York's only TD of the day. Skattebo stands at the top of the depth chart, with Tracy expected to be the primary passing-down option, but Saturday's usage at least hints that their roles and volume may not be so clear-cut under new coach John Harbaugh.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
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