Tyrone Tracy News: Leading rusher in Sunday's loss

Tracy carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards and caught both his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

The rookie running back wrapped up a solid first NFL season that established him as a capable replacement for Saquon Barkley. Despite the fact that he didn't see double-digit touches in a game until Week 5, Tracy finished the campaign with 1,123 scrimmage yards over 17 appearances, six total TDs and a 4.4 YPC. The Giants' offense figures to look different in 2025, starting with a new quarterback, but Tracy's role at the top of the backfield depth chart appears secure.