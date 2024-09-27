Tyrone Tracy News: Limited production in Week 4

Tracy rushed four times for two yards and secured one catch for 19 yards in Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

Tracy saw his usage decrease slightly in Week 4, playing 15 offensive snaps against Dallas. The rookie made his most significant play in the third quarter, turning a short pass into a 19-yard reception. Tracy remains firmly behind Devin Singletary in New York's backfield, though he has distanced himself from Eric Gray to operate as the team's clear No. 2 option at running back.