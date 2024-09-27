Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy News: Limited production in Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Tracy rushed four times for two yards and secured one catch for 19 yards in Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

Tracy saw his usage decrease slightly in Week 4, playing 15 offensive snaps against Dallas. The rookie made his most significant play in the third quarter, turning a short pass into a 19-yard reception. Tracy remains firmly behind Devin Singletary in New York's backfield, though he has distanced himself from Eric Gray to operate as the team's clear No. 2 option at running back.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News