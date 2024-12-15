Fantasy Football
Tyrone Tracy News: Modest production in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Tracy carried 10 times for 31 yards and brought in one of four targets for four yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Tracy predictably saw only a modest amount of opportunity in a game that eventually got away from the Giants as expected. The rookie running back now has four straight sub-50-yard totals on the ground, and his receiving production Sunday was his lowest since Week 10. Tracy should have a good chance of bouncing back in a favorable Week 16 road matchup against the Falcons.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
