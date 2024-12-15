Tyrone Tracy News: Modest production in loss

Tracy carried 10 times for 31 yards and brought in one of four targets for four yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Tracy predictably saw only a modest amount of opportunity in a game that eventually got away from the Giants as expected. The rookie running back now has four straight sub-50-yard totals on the ground, and his receiving production Sunday was his lowest since Week 10. Tracy should have a good chance of bouncing back in a favorable Week 16 road matchup against the Falcons.