Tracy (shoulder) returned to start the second half in Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tracy was shaken up towards the end of the first half and subsequently drew a questionable designation at halftime. However, he has gotten the green light to start the third quarter. The running back had seemingly taken the RB1 duties from Devin Singletary in the first half, recording nine carries to Singletary's one.