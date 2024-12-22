Fantasy Football
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy News: Suiting up in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Tracy (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy entered the weekend as questionable following three limited practices due to an ankle injury, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late Saturday that the fifth-round rookie was expected to suit up Sunday. With Tracy's status confirmed for Week 16, he'll continue to pace the Giants backfield, which has amounted to 16.5 touches for 84.5 yards from scrimmage per game and five rushing TDs over the last 10 contests.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
