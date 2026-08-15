Tyrone Tracy News: Working with starters in warmups

Tracy is lined up with the starters during pregame warmups before Saturday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Cam Skattebo, meanwhile, is working with Jameis Winston and the second-team offense. This may be a distant memory by the time Week 1 rolls around, but it does serve as a reminder that the workload split between Tracy and Skattebo bears monitoring in the coming weeks/months.