Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy News: Working with starters in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Tracy is lined up with the starters during pregame warmups before Saturday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Cam Skattebo, meanwhile, is working with Jameis Winston and the second-team offense. This may be a distant memory by the time Week 1 rolls around, but it does serve as a reminder that the workload split between Tracy and Skattebo bears monitoring in the coming weeks/months.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrone Tracy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrone Tracy See More
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago