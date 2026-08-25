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Tyson Bagent Injury: Back to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Bagent (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bagent was sidelined last week due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Bears' preseason opener against the Browns. The backup quarterback is back in action and has a good chance to participate in Saturday's preseason finale against the Titans.

Tyson Bagent
Chicago Bears
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