Tyson Bagent Injury: Back to practice
Bagent (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bagent was sidelined last week due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Bears' preseason opener against the Browns. The backup quarterback is back in action and has a good chance to participate in Saturday's preseason finale against the Titans.
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