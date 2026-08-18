Tyson Bagent Injury: Bothered by hamstring injury
Bagent suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's preseason win over Cleveland, making him unlikely to practice or play this week, Mark Carman of CHGO Bears reports.
With Bagent unlikely to play in the second preseason game, Case Keenum and Miller Moss figure to take most of the QB snaps. Coach Ben Johnson hasn't yet said if Caleb Williams and other starters will play.
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