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Tyson Bagent Injury: Considered week to week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 6:01pm

Bagent is still dealing with a hamstring injury and did not join the team on its trip to Cincinnati for a preseason game this Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bears coach Ben Johnson referred to Bagent as "week-to-week," per Cronin. The backup quarterback suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason win over Cleveland. Case Keenum and Miller Moss should see most of the action at quarterback against the Bengals with Bagent away from the team, though it's unclear if starter Caleb Williams will play.

Tyson Bagent
Chicago Bears
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