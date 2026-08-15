Tyson Bagent News: Plays first half in preseason opener
Bagent completed 13 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Saturday's 34-10 preseason win over the Browns. He added seven yards on his lone carry.
Caleb Williams got the day off in the Bears' preseason opener, and Bagent played the entire first half while leading two scoring drives, the first of which ended in a 25-yard TD toss to depth wideout Maurice Alexander in the second quarter. Bagent remains ahead of Case Keenum, who took over to begin the second half, on the QB depth chart, but it would take an injury to Williams for either to see meaningful action in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Bagent See More
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target31 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?46 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns50 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Dynasty Strategy: Trade Targets for Rebuilding Dynasty Teams61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyson Bagent See More