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Tyson Bagent News: Plays first half in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:24pm

Bagent completed 13 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Saturday's 34-10 preseason win over the Browns. He added seven yards on his lone carry.

Caleb Williams got the day off in the Bears' preseason opener, and Bagent played the entire first half while leading two scoring drives, the first of which ended in a 25-yard TD toss to depth wideout Maurice Alexander in the second quarter. Bagent remains ahead of Case Keenum, who took over to begin the second half, on the QB depth chart, but it would take an injury to Williams for either to see meaningful action in 2026.

Tyson Bagent
Chicago Bears
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