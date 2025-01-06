Tyson Bagent News: Spends season as backup quarterback

Bagent appeared in four games for the Bears in 2024, playing 13 snaps and completing two of two passes for 11 yards.

Bagent had a five-game stretch as the starting quarterback in 2023 for Chicago, completing 65.7 percent of his passes with a 3:6 TD:INT. Unless the Bears bring in competition, he should remain Caleb Williams' backup. Bagent will be entering the last year of his contract in 2025.