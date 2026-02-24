Tyson Bagent headshot

Tyson Bagent News: Subject of trade chatter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Bears GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that teams have called about the availability of Bagent via trade this offseason, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bagent was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd in 2023 and started four games as a rookie, completing 94 of 143 passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions across five total appearances. He's attempted just six regular-season passes over the last two campaigns but has looked good during the preseason when on the field. Bagent has two years remaining on his contract at $4 million each season, so he's very affordable and could be a stop-gap option for a rebuilding team.

